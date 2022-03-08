Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Short Interest Update

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Precigen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PGEN stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

