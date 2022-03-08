Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
POAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,040. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.45.
About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.