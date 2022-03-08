Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

POAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,040. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

