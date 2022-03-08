Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 5570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $67,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $13,039,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.