Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 328,032 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

