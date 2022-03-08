Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,043. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

