Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PRIM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,043. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.16.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
