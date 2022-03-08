Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $73.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

