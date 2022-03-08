Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.