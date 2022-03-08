ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.16 ($20.82).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.24 ($11.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($20.65).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.