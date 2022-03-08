Prosper One Day Volume Reaches $866,040.00 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $866,040.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

