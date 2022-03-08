Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $59.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,096. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

