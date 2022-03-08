Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $369.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,063. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

