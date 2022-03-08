Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $369.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,063. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.62.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
