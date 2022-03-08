PubMatic (PUBM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2022 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 3/1/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 15,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $62.25.
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,610 shares of company stock worth $4,549,309 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
