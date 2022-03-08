PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.