PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75.
Several analysts have commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.
About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
