PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PVH by 188.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.94. 134,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

