PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PVH has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

NYSE:PVH opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

