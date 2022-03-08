Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issued By B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after acquiring an additional 568,427 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

