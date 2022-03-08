Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$349.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.98.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

