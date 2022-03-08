Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreased by William Blair

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

American Public Education stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $386.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Public Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

