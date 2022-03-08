Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Boosted by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

