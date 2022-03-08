Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

