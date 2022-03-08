Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 13,325 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QTWO opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

