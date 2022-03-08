Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

