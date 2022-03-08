Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increased by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

GSL opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $987.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.