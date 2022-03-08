Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

