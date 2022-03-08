Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.75. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

