RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,093.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $382,062.10 and approximately $23,093.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00260179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.