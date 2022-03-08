Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after buying an additional 332,031 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.