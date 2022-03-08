Refinable (FINE) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Refinable has a market cap of $4.27 million and $597,301.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.45 or 0.06655843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.07 or 0.99387493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.