Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

