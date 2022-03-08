Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,943,387 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

