Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 92,388 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70,086.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,261,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. 19,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,324 shares of company stock valued at $44,349,998. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

