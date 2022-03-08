Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 192,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.
Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.
In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
