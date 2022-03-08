Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

