Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

