Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $128.82 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

