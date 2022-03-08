Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 300,746 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,746 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $437,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.