Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 312,762 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 6,897.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

