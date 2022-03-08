RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $135.48

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.48 and last traded at $135.56, with a volume of 3606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

