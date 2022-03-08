Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.54 ($45.15).

Shares of RNO opened at €21.89 ($23.79) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.68. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

