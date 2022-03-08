Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

About Renesas Electronics (Get Rating)

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.