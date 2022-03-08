ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.80

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.05 ($0.34), with a volume of 122063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.56. The stock has a market cap of £14.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

