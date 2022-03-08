Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Declares Dividend of GBX 16

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,830 ($50.18) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 3,804 ($49.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,655 ($87.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,624.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,856.94. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several research firms recently commented on RSW. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

