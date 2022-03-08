Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by the combined effect of lower government pandemic relief, inflation and supply-chain hurdles hurting the company’s target customers’ ability to afford durable goods. Management expects inflation and supply-chain hurdles to persist in the foreseeable future, which is likely to result in year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings for 2022 on a pro forma basis. Adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $4.50-$5.00, indicating a decline from $5.57 earned last year. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of 65-80 cents, down from $1.32 earned last quarter.”

RCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

