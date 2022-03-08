Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AGC Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for AGC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. AGC has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About AGC (Get Rating)
AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.
