Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ REFR opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Frontiers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Research Frontiers worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.