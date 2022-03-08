Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 12,945 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 263,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,486 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.