Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$68.17 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

