REV Group (REVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in REV Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 460,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in REV Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

