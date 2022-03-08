Reviewing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BRP Group and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.82%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Hagerty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Hagerty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $567.29 million 4.68 -$15.70 million ($0.59) -40.07 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hagerty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Hagerty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

