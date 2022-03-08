Reviewing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 REV Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A REV Group 1.86% 14.21% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A REV Group $2.38 billion 0.35 $44.40 million $0.67 19.25

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.